Terpsicorps Dance Brings Diverse Repertory to Asheville

By Emma Castleberry

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance, the unconventional professional ballet company that brings dance performances to Asheville every summer, will present HUNGER on June 20, 21 and 22. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Diana Wortham Theatre. The repertory evening will also include AYT (Are you there?) and Extensions. The performances are choreographed by Terpsicorps’ artistic director Heather Maloy and feature acclaimed dancers from both US and international companies. “Repertory evenings are planned to showcase a diverse range of dance styles, themes and moods, creating an evening that has something for everyone to enjoy,” says Maloy.

HUNGER, a collaboration with MANNA Foodbank, examines the question of how basic needs like food and water impact our lives. The performance will feature large, abstract set pieces built by Jeremy Russell, co- owner of Brushcan Murals. “HUNGER was created when I began to see the severity of the food crisis in our region,” says Maloy. “I choreographed it five years ago and decided to bring it back when I realized that the situation is only escalating.” MANNA representatives will be present at the performance to provide more information and answer questions.

AYT (Are you there?) examines how technology—specifically, cell phones—can inhibit our ability to communicate with and appreciate one another. “I want the piece to convey the barrier that they create between the holder and the outside world,” says Maloy. Extensions, a solo work that has not been seen since 1991, was created by Salvatore Aiello as a vehicle for African American dance icon Mel Tomlinson. “I will be painstakingly working to share with our audiences the magic that was made when these two remarkable artists came together to bring this work to life,” says Maloy. “After searching the country for exactly the right dancer to perform this work, I am thrilled to be bringing Atlanta Ballet’s Keith Reeves to Terpsicorps. This show is filled with moments that will amaze and entertain.”