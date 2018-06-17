Terpsicorps Theatre: Zelda’s Dance

The tragic story of two of Asheville’s most famous literary visitors—F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald—is being brought to Diana Wortham Theatre’s stage by Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance (TTD) on Thursday, June 21, through Saturday, June 23. The world premiere of Zelda’s Dance kicks off the 15th anniversary season for TTD, the professional contemporary ballet company headquartered in Asheville. The company’s season also includes the re-staging of some favorite former shows, which will be performed in Brevard and Waynesville in July.

“During Zelda’s time in Paris, when things were at their most strained between her and Scott, she became addicted to ballet and spent all of her time in the studio,” says Heather Maloy, TTD’s founder, resident choreographer and artistic director. “This manic desire to become a ballerina was a major factor in the breakdown that led to her hospitalization.”

The bulk of the ballet takes place during the couple’s years in Paris, but Asheville plays a part in the story as well since Scott spent summers writing here and visiting Zelda who was a resident at Highland Hospital. As preparation for creating Zelda’s Dance, Maloy read every letter between Scott and Zelda still in existence. “The Asheville years are the most poignant and have inspired me the most,” she says. “The piece will go back and forth between the Roaring 20s parties and intimate, private moments. I hope to convey the truly loving bond that continued to exist between two tormented and brilliant souls.”

Music for the performance was arranged by pianist Andrew Fletcher and the Firecracker Jazz Band, who will perform live during the shows.

The Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. Performances will be held Thursday, June 21, through Saturday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults (with a limited number of $15 tickets), $30 for seniors, $20 for students and teens, and $12 for youth 12 and under. A Gala Night will be held on Saturday, June 23, for those with $150 VIP tickets. To reserve tickets, visit dwtheatre.com. To find out more about the Waynesville and Brevard shows, visit terpsicorps.org.