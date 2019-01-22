The Get Right Band: Live in Asheville

Asheville’s The Get Right Band will debut its fourth album, Live in Asheville, on Saturday, January 26, at 8 p.m. at Ambrose West. This will be the first live album that the band—guitarist/vocalist Silas Durocher, bassist Jesse Gentry and drummer Jian-Claude Mears—has released.

Durocher, who has a degree in classical composition, and Gentry, whose father is also a musician, have been playing music together for 20 years, a “musical marriage,” as Mears, who joined the band five years ago, puts it. “We all come from differing musical backgrounds in some respects, but we also share the common thread of being raised in families that loved music,” Mears says.

“Our music is rock,” Gentry says. “A lot of bands these days are hard to pin down with one style, and we are no different, but underneath the funk, reggae and improvised jams, we are a rock band.”

The musicians seek to avoid being pigeon-holed or putting too narrow a definition on their sound themselves, Durocher says. “We like to constantly push the band into new territory and new genres. I think you can see the result of that in the diversity of our fan base. When I look out at the crowd from night to night, I really see a wide range of ages and listening backgrounds. Our fans are adventurous and open-minded and looking to connect with honest art.”

The band put out an EP, Shake, in 2013, followed by two full-length studio albums, Bass Treble Angel Devil (2014) and Who’s in Charge? (2016).

“Things have evolved so much since we first played together,” Mears says. “I think after all these years of playing so much together, probably between 600 to 700 shows, the musical dialogue is very much between all three of us.”

Live in Asheville is available at iTunes, Spotify, CDBaby and other online outlets. CDs and vinyls are available at TheGetRightBand.com and at shows. Tickets to the release show are $7 in advance and $10 at the door, and may be reserved at AmbroseWest.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ambrose West is located at 312 Haywood Road in West Asheville.