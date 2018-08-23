The Kruger Brothers at Ebbs Chapel

The Madison County Arts Council invites you to attend The Kruger Brothers in Concert on Sunday, August 26, at 4 p.m. at Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center in Mars Hill. The performance is an opportunity to experience the folk-inspired trio in an intimate setting allowing for elements of improvisation and spontaneity that are unique to their smaller shows.

“We recently performed two nights with the North Carolina Symphony as well as the Charlotte Symphony,” says Jens Kruger. “With those concerts, there is not much wiggle room in the repertoire or the arrangements of the music. The intimacy of Ebbs Chapel intrigues us and we are always very inspired to perform there.”

The Kruger Brothers’ music is a mixture of traditional Appalachian sounds infused with classical and contemporary concepts. Concert attendees can expect to hear a variety of songs, including old favorites and new pieces.

“Because we share backgrounds from many different cultural settings, we enjoy using a variety of musical forms and harmony structures,” says Kruger. “American folk music was, and hopefully will continue to be, a melting pot for cultures from this country and abroad.” The trio is composed of brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger, originally from Switzerland, and Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City. Currently based in Wilkesboro, the group is considered by many to be one of today’s most innovative folk ensembles.

Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center is located at 271 Laurel Valley Road, Mars Hill. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 828.649.1301 or visit madisoncountyarts.com.