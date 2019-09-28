The Legacy of Amelia Aldean at Magnetic Theatre

In preparation for Halloween, The Magnetic Theatre will host the world premiere production of The Legacy of Amelia Aldean, a haunting ghost story that explores gender equality and the moral questions associated with writing about another person’s life. The play, written by Laurie Jones, follows a struggling novelist named James who moves into the home of dead writer Amelia Aldean in search of inspiration. “The show explores some dark themes while having a healthy variety of comedic moments,” says Shane Dinan, who plays James. “It truly is a well-written show and delivers an important message.”

Carin Metzger plays Amelia Aldean, a complicated character struggling with mental illness and creative blocks as a female writer in 1916. “It’s challenging to find grounding in a woman that is herself unstable,” says Metzger. “The story explores the thirst for inspiration juxtaposed with societal and mental obstacles. We can be as easily haunted by the things we didn’t do as the things we did. What legacy do we want to leave–and what if they get the story all wrong? The haunting aspect of the show is a really fun element that can keep the audience guessing.” The Legacy of Amelia Aldean runs through Sunday, October 20. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.