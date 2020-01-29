The Music of Queen and Donny Edwards as Elvis at Flat Rock Playhouse in February

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) opens the 2020 Season with two musical hits: The Music of Queen and Donny Edwards as Elvis. Running Thursday, February 13, through Sunday, February 23, The Music of Queen brings back the popular band from last year’s opening concert The Music of The Beatles and The Eagles, as well as additional feature performers. Audiences can enjoy hits including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “Killer Queen.”

“Queen was an iconic group that really changed the sound and style of music in the ‘70s and ‘80s, when they were one of the largest stadium rock bands in the world,” says FRP artistic associate and company manager Matthew Glover. “We want to bring that iconic sound to our patrons to relive some of the greatest rock songs in history.”

Next up, FRP will have the King in the building from Wednesday, March 4, through Friday, March 6, with Donny Edwards as Elvis. Edwards is a renowned Elvis performer with a Las Vegas casino headliner act. During Elvis Week in Memphis, Edwards has been the only Elvis tribute artist permitted to perform on the estate grounds of Graceland since 1977.

“Donny Edwards’ humility, charm and southern manner, coupled with his uncanny sound and appearance, will make you feel as if you are watching Elvis Presley live,” says Glover.