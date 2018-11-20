The Nutcracker and the Mouse King Returns to DWT

Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) and New Studio of Dance invite you to kick off the holiday season with their annual performance of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King on Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 1, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Diana Wortham Theatre. The energetic production is based on German author E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 story rather than the more widely known Tchaikovsky ballet.

“We believe our audiences love the fi rm plot and storyline,” says ACDT director Susan Collard. “It’s not your average sugar plum fairy tale.”

Hoffman’s dark and surreal work features Marie, who fi ghts the King and Queen of Mice to rescue her hero, the Nutcracker. The mysterious account takes place amongst visual delights including a Lake of Syrup and a party hosted by the King and Queen of Sausages.

“This year we are adding new elements including dancing mermaids and large bubbles with dancers inside for the Lake of Syrup scene,” says Collard. “We’re also creating new costumes and sets for the candy scene.”

The performance features the ACDT adult company, White Dog ProjectX International and the students of New Studio of Dance.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. Tickets are $29 general admission, $20 for children and $24 for students and seniors. Call 828.257.4530 for reservations or additional information or visit dwtheatre.com.