The Sublime Theater Presents My Crazy My Love

On Thursday, November 7, the Sublime Theater will kick off its second year of productions with My Crazy My Love, a play written by associate artistic director John Crutchfield. Performances will be held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. each evening through Saturday, November 23, at The BeBe Theatre. The performance features music by Holiday Childress, choreography by artistic associate Kristi DeVille and direction by producing artistic director Steven Samuels.

Samuels and Crutchfield have been collaborating on plays for more than a decade. My Crazy My Love follows the dysfunctional Finckelstein family and the impending death of its patriarch Archibald “Bub” Finckelstein, played by Samuels. “Bub is a native of Brooklyn and graduate of Harvard and Columbia Law School who ‘went native’ in Southern Appalachia, married a shiksa and tried homesteading, but failed,” says Samuels. “Dying, though nobody knows of what, he also happens to be the worst fiddle player who ever lived, which is only one of the many things his wife and daughters hold against him.”