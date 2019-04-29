Two May Productions at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse begins the month with the tribute concert Country Royalty: Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, running Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 12, on the Leiman Family Mainstage in Flat Rock. The show stars Jason Petty and Katie Deal telling the story of country music’s most influential man and woman and playing their greatest hits. Both Petty and Deal have toured internationally, appeared in film and on television and received accolades for their portrayals of Williams and Cline.

“Hank helped pave the road for modern country music with his poetic, blue-collar songwriting and singing,” says Petty. “Later, Patsy helped save country music and take it to brand new heights. It really is a wonderful story.”

Next, Neil Simon’s comedy-drama Proposals appears on the Mainstage. Beginning Friday, May 17, and running through Saturday, June 1, the production honors the late playwright with a humorous recollection of a family reunion. Focusing on a family’s last gathering at their Poconos retreat in 1953, the show explores themes of healing and redemption.

“Unlike other works by comedic genius Neil Simon, Proposals doesn’t have the obvious contrast of characters that you see in plays like The Odd Couple,” says Paige Posey, who portrays Annie Robbins in the play. “This show is more human, offering an identifiable glimpse at the complexities true of most familial relationships.”