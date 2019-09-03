Two September Productions at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) offers two productions this month. The first, Rounding Third, runs through Sunday, September 8, with both matinee and evening showings. The Richard Dresser comedy takes place from behind the baseline as two Little League coaches lead their teams through a season. With the audience as their players, the coaches speak about character, competition and the importance of wearing the right equipment, as well as debate the question of whether everyone deserves a trophy.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of creating an entire imaginary Little League team,” says J.P. Sarro, who plays the role of Coach Don. “There are no kids on stage, but we still have to talk to the team and even coach them during the game scenes. It will be fun to make that work.”

Next, Flat Rock Playhouse presents Cinematastic: The Music Of The Movies!, running Friday, September 13, through Saturday, September 28, with evening and matinee showings. Featuring greatest hits from the Silver Screen, Cinematastic includes songs from the movies Singin’ in the Rain, Fame, Dirty Dancing, Footloose and Top Gun. The cast consists of 15 performers, an 11-member band with a string quartet and 40 members of the FRP chorus. This original production, created and directed by FRP artistic associate Matthew Glover, is available only at The Flat Rock Playhouse.

“The show is unique in several ways, including the use of projections to help tell the stories of the individual songs throughout the performance,” says Glover. “Highlights include ‘Moon River,’ ‘Unchained Melody,’ ‘Take My Breath Away’ and a soaring John Williams suite.”