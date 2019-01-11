Winter Brings a New Local Music Series To Asheville

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) and 103.3 Asheville FM have partnered to bring a new, locally focused music series to Asheville. The Winter Chill Music Series will feature three concerts highlighting Buncombe County musicians and local, independent venues in our area. “AAAC wants to illustrate that we are an organization that supports the array of creative talent that exists in our community,” says Stefanie Gerber, AAAC’s executive director. “Working with Asheville FM made perfect sense to reach out to both musicians and music lovers where, in turn, Asheville FM will be better known in the AAAC’s network, growing its listening audience and supporters.”

The first of the three concerts will take place at THE BLOCK off biltmore on Monday, January 14. Emerging Artists Night will feature performances by DJ Sara B, Jordan Ochrand, Ashley Heath and The Paper Crowns. Blues Soul Night will be held at the Grey Eagle on February 11, with performances by DJ Cousin TL, Cowboy Judy and April B. & The Cool. On March 11, Kitty Tsunami and Pink Mercury will perform at the Mothlight for Rock Night. “Winter in Asheville is typically downtime in the area, but it’s a great time for Asheville artists and audiences to fully occupy our town,” says Stephanie Morgan, singer/director in Pink Mercury. “The community you can find during winter is more focused, more ‘home.’ Artists make new work as we all get a chance to listen to the smaller voices in our heads.”

Tickets for each show are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit AshevilleArts.com.