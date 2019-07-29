Wortham Center Announces Upcoming Matinee Series

The 2019/2020 Matinee Series at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts offers an unforgettable experience for families, classrooms and homeschool and community groups. Comedy, drama, musical and dance productions stimulate creativity and learning and offer something for every age, interest and curriculum.

“Performance quality is the first priority when programming the Matinee season,” says Jared McEntire, community engagement director for the Wortham Center. “Professional touring companies who specialize in young-audience performances ensure that each offering within the series matches the quality of the Wortham Center’s Mainstage shows.”

The upcoming season includes the historical dramas Warriors Don’t Cry, based on the battle to integrate Little Rock’s Central High School in the 1950s (grades 6–12), and My Heart in a Suitcase, about life in Berlin for a Jewish family in 1938 (grades 4–12). The Pout-Pout Fish (grades Pre-K–2) and Dog Man: The Musical (grades 1–5) provide comedy and musical fun for the youngest of audiences. Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 50th Anniversary Tour celebrates African-American culture through the language of ballet, and Yamato: The Drummers of Japan modernizes a centuries-old Taiko tradition. Other performances include Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana, Macbeth and Homer’s The Odyssey.

“To ensure every student has an opportunity to learn through the performing arts, the Youth Education Scholarship Fund continues to provide need-based scholarships to cover the cost of admission for students and schools,” says McEntire.