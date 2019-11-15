Wortham Center Presents Shoshana Bean

Broadway icon and chart-topping jazz and blues artist Shoshana Bean performs her concert Spectrum: Soulful Standards at The Wortham Center’s Diana Wortham Theatre on Wednesday, November 20, at 8 p.m. Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray and has since won awards and praise for her theatrical roles in productions including Wicked and Waitress, and for her solo work in music.

“While the Wortham venue is not the right size for big Broadway tours, we are the perfect size to showcase Shoshana’s powerhouse talent,” says Rae Geoffrey, managing director for Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. “Local audiences are incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to enjoy a Broadway star up close and personal in our intimate venue.”

Inspired largely by Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand, Bean provides a fresh new take on the big band tradition in Spectrum: Soulful Standards. With arrangements by Grammy-nominated Alan Ferber, backed by a talented trio of musicians, Shoshana’s signature vocals are visceral and heartfelt as she effortlessly weaves through haunting originals, new workings of contemporary hits and beloved classics.

“I always hope that my performances provide a little escape from life for a while,” says Bean. “But, most importantly, I hope they provide my audiences an opportunity to be nostalgic, to reflect, to feel, to heal and to be inspired!”