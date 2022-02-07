PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company at Wortham Center

Asheville’s Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company, performing Thursday and Friday, February 17 and 18, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. Internationally renowned for its innovation, creativity and electrifying performances, PHILADANCO! dancers carry forward a decades-long legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides—preserving predominantly African American traditions in dance.

“This particular program features the works of three PHILADANCO! alumni inspired by the many who taught, nurtured and supported their creative process during their time with the company,” says PHILADANCO! artistic director Kim Y. Bears-Bailey. “Audiences can look forward to a diverse program as the dancers proficiently execute their technical range of neo-classical ballet and modern and contemporary dance styles.”

The nonprofit dance company was founded by Joan Myers Brown in 1970 when Black dancers were systematically denied entrance to many local dance schools. Brown, an undisputed leader in the national and international arts communities, received the 2012 National Medal of the Arts, the nation’s highest civic honor for excellence in the arts. Since its founding, PHILADANCO! has grown into a professional dance company that is recognized across the nation and around the world for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances.

“Audiences appreciate that they don’t have to work hard to figure out what they are seeing,” says Bears-Bailey. “They enjoy the dynamics, power and skills of the artists and being utterly entertained.”

PHILADANCO! consistently performs for sold-out audiences representing an amalgamation of people from diverse ethnicities and communities. The company presents the highest quality of professional dance performance while also improving the skills of emerging and professional dancers and choreographers in a nurturing environment and increasing the appreciation of dance among its many communities. A myriad of company support systems and intensive trainings enable dancers to develop their talent and refine their technical skills.

“PHILADANCO! has been on the Wortham stage in the past and enjoyed rave reviews from audiences,” says Wortham Arts managing director Rae Geoffrey. “During a booking conference, I experienced a PHILADANCO! showcase performance and I was blown away by the power of their new work and the growth of the ensemble.”

A master class with PHILADANCO! exploring the Contemporary Horton Method of dance takes place Wednesday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m. for pre-professional dance students. A pre-show discussion takes place February 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. at Henry LaBrun Studio.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.