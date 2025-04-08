Pop-up Mini Craft Fairs, in May and June, Support WNC Artists in Recovery

The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host its fourth annual Pop-up Mini Craft Fairs on May 3 and June 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. On each of the Saturdays, 24 booths will be set up in the lower-level parking lot of the Folk Art Center. The events are free, and crafts available for purchase include hand-blown glass, wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramics, woodcarving, basketry, metalsmithing and screen-printed and sewn textiles. Fifty different Craft Guild artists will attend each event. The fairs offer an opportunity to support the arts community following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

“Our creative community is still recovering from the storm, and these fairs are a way to directly support the artists who make Asheville so special,” says Tom Bailey, executive director of the SHCG. “Every purchase contributes to the restoration of not just artwork but the lives and careers of those who have poured their passion into their craft.”

The fairs began during the time of COVID as a way to support artists during another difficult economic period for businesses. Craft Guild member Mark Traub was co-chair, with Brian Brace, of the fair committee at that time. “We are continuing to have events that help our members to sell and educate the public about their craft,” Traub says. “What we would really like to promote is to help support and buy local handmade crafts as we recover from the loss due to Helene. One can talk to the artist and learn more about their process.” In addition, demonstrations will be held in the lobby of the Folk Art Center, and when attendees have explored the booths and made their purchases, there are nearby trails to explore.

Established in 1930, the non-profit Southern Highland Craft Guild serves as an educational organization dedicated to supporting artisans and preserving handmade traditions. Its headquarters is the Folk Art Center, which features three galleries, a craft shop and a library as well as a Blue Ridge Parkway information center and bookstore.

For a list of participating artists, or to learn how you can further support WNC artists, contact the Folk Art Center at 828.298.7928 or visit CraftGuild.org. The Folk Art Center is at 382 Blue Ridge Parkway, at Milepost 382, in Asheville.