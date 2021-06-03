RAD Hosts Second Saturday and Juneteenth Weekend

River Arts District (RAD) artists plan two weekends of special sales and events in June. The monthly Second Saturday will be held on June 12, and on the following weekend, June 18–20, Juneteenth happenings include a poetry slam, pop-up shop and studio sale to benefit Black Lives Matter.

At Trackside Studios, Paige Houghton will be demonstrating how she uses loose, natural fibers and paint to give the appearance of stained glass on window panels. “I love demonstrating my fiber art because I think it is important for people to see art being created,” says Houghton, “and I’m thrilled to see so many people visiting the RAD galleries and studios.”

Also on Second Saturday, Philip DeAngelo will be painting all day in the front window of his studio. “These events are always a great way to connect with art lovers and show off the vibrant colors and incredible textures of Phil’s Contemporary Americana paintings,” says Tina DeAngelo. “In light of all we dealt with last year, we are very excited that the RAD is coming back to life—in a safe manner—with visitors.”

Emily Yagielo of Burnt Toast Fused Glass enjoys the sense of camaraderie that Second Saturdays bring. “It feels like a big, district-wide collaboration,” she says. “Like I’m part of a whole and not swimming along all on my own. Things are starting to pick up, the energy is increasing and more people are visiting.” During the month of June, Burnt Toast Fused Glass will be offering new, weekly, hands-on classes on the basics of glass fusing. No experience is necessary and classes must be arranged in advance.

Other Second Saturday events planned include new works by six artists at Riverside Studios and The Magnetic Theatre One Act Play Festival. Check websites for more information.

Andrea Kulish of Studio A at Pink Dog will be creating a new series of Ukrainian pysanky eggs titled Unity for June. “I am deeply saddened and outraged that racism still exists in this day and age,” she says. “Art can be a vehicle for social change.” She will donate 100 percent of sales of the Unity for June eggs to Black Lives Matter and 5 percent of all other June sales to the organization. “There is a whole weekend of events planned at GRIND and Pink Dog Creative, June 18–20,” she adds. “At Pink Dog, we stand for justice and equity for everyone.” A poetry slam, GRINDfest, will be held on Friday, June 18, at GRIND Coffeehouse.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.