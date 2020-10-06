RAD Hosts Virtual & In-person Events October 10

Join artists of Asheville’s lively River Arts District on October 10 for Second Saturday events, both virtual and in person, including demonstrations, workshops, live music and open studios. The mile-long district is the location for 22 buildings and more than 200 artists in every imaginable medium. Due to COVID-19 concerns, trolleys will not be running, but ample parking is available.

At Riverview Station’s Karen Maugans gallery of fine photography (#104), a Meet the Artists event will be held from 1–4 p.m. featuring Maugans, Raphaella Vaisseau and Walter Arnold. Gallery hours for the day are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “One of the joys of being an artist, other than the creation of the art itself, is seeing appreciation in the eyes of a person viewing it,” says Vaisseau, “or hearing the wonder in their asking, ‘How did you do it?’ Although our gallery is open every day, the three of us are not usually there at the same time.” With cancelled art festivals keeping artists close to home, the three are also planning Meet the Artist afternoons during November and December Second Saturday events.

Other Riverview Station events on Second Saturday include a cloud painting demonstration (both in person and via livestream) from 3—4 p.m. by Peter Roux at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art (#265) and a special exhibition of five artists curated by Maxx Feist at Art Garden AVL (#316), with gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Foundation Studios, artist Pam Granger Gale of Majik Studios will demonstrate via livestream the marbling process with paper at 2 p.m. Gale will answer questions at the end of the session.

North Carolina Glass Center will host an exhibition, Perception. Running through November 30, Perception features the work of Sam Spees. “The pursuit of the ‘perfect’ is why I am so drawn to glass as a technical process, as well as why it is the foundation of my inspiration as an artist,” says Spees.

Demos at Wedge Studios include a front-window painting session by Philip DeAngelo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Patricia Hargrove’s live demonstration of graphite drawing from 12–5 p.m.

Odyssey Co-op Gallery, a 25-member clay pottery and sculpture gallery, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Odyssey Members’ Gallery on the upper level is home to the studios of another 50 creative artists. Like other galleries open for in-person visits, Odyssey asks guests to wear masks and practice social distancing while enjoying the art.

Some artists, like Catherine Cervas Heaton of Soul Sidewalk at Riverview Station, are opening by appointment as well as inviting the public to view works on their websites and social media and to support through the ongoing Artist Support Pledge.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.