Remembering the One, the Only John Cram

By Emma Castleberry

In October, Asheville lost one of its greatest icons and pioneers: John Cram. Cram arrived to Asheville in 1971 and dedicated his life to revitalizing the downtown area. He opened many of the city’s institutions, including New Morning Gallery, Blue Spiral 1 Gallery and the Fine Arts Theatre. “It is nearly impossible to speak about John Cram in a few words or to capture his impact on our city, myself or the numerous other lives he touched during his remarkable life,” says Michael Manes, director of Blue Spiral 1 and a close friend of Cram’s for the last decade. “John was passionate about the arts and how it played a vital role in our community, and for fifty years he shared that passion with Asheville and beyond.”

Cram was an influential mentor to countless local artists, including multimedia artist Bryant Holsenbeck, who showed her work first at New Morning Gallery and later at Blue Spiral 1. “I remember years ago when he took me into town to show me the strip of buildings he was buying and the ideas he had for them,” the artist says. “Who knew how large and beautiful his vision would become. When I think of my work as an artist, he is in my heart.” Painter Robert Johnson also says Cram was massively influential on his art career. “I have always credited John with making it financially possible, through Blue Spiral 1, for me to live out my calling in life, which is to paint and connect with the natural world,” he says.

Cram served on a myriad of boards and committees throughout his lifetime, always encouraging reinvestment in Asheville and fostering partnerships and collaboration. He regularly hosted events and fundraisers for causes he supported, such as Planned Parenthood, the Jewish Film Festival, Brother Wolf, Terpsicorps and Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. He helped orchestrate the preservation of Beaucatcher Mountain and several historic buildings throughout Asheville and he was also instrumental in flood protection in Biltmore Village. “He felt his greatest accomplishments were the successes he had in helping to preserve public lands for future generations,” says Manes.

Cram is remembered by many for his honesty and frankness—a quality he also appreciated in others. “He was a man of few, but choice—often sarcastic—words, who was not afraid to speak his mind for what he felt passionate about,” says Manes. “I look forward to continuing to honor his legacy for many years to come at Blue Spiral 1, through our exhibitions and our mission of advocating for artists.”

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue. New Morning Gallery is located at 7 Boston Way. For more information, visit BlueSpiral1.com and NewMorningGalleryNC.com.