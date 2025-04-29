Salmagundi Gallery’s Community Partnerships Foster Art, Learning and Experiences in Waynesville

By Gina Malone

Salmagundi Gallery celebrates the grand opening of its new downtown Waynesville space on Thursday, May 15, with a reception for an exhibition of work by watercolor collage artist Margaret Roberts. The event takes place from 5–8 p.m. In addition, Ava & Arden, a home décor and clothier also located on Main Street in Waynesville, will showcase Roberts’ small oil paintings and collages during the reception and throughout the year.

Roberts’ three-dimensional watercolor paintings employ torn and layered fragments, a technique that began with frugality. “I was in the process of learning watercolor with an accumulation of many failed attempts,” she says. “I’m of the old school of ‘waste not, want not,’ and it bothered me to see them lying there useless.” A New Year’s resolution to keep trying for success led to many attempts to save paintings before she happened upon the idea of tearing up old works for the purposes of collage. “In the process, it became obvious that if I tore the paper in a way that left the edges white, it was much more interesting,” she says. “Friends started giving me their failed watercolors and I used those. Now, my technique has evolved so that I paint my own papers to be torn.”

Besides offering inspiration to her own creative process, the technique became one she shared with others in classes, the proceeds from which she donated to local charities. Now, she adds, Salmagundi Gallery will sponsor the classes in a partnership with her to support the community. The next class will be held Thursday, May 29, at Salmagundi Gallery, with benefits going to Mountain Projects, a nonprofit whose services help the elderly, those with disabilities and families in need. Class attendees will also enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at Singletree Heritage Kitchen in another partnership by the gallery with a Waynesville business.

In addition to her torn-paper collages, Roberts has created a new series of watercolor works inspired by vintage china patterns from designer Kathryn Crisp Greeley’s collection. Paintings from this series will also be part of the exhibition.

“When I create,” Roberts says, “I find a sense of pure delight. I have had clients say that they can sense joy and fun in what I create. Salmagundi and Jerry [Jackson, gallery co-owner] encourage me in creating the whimsical.”

Salmagundi Gallery is located at 136 North Main Street, Waynesville. Learn more at SalmagundiGallery.com. To register for the class, contact the gallery at 828.550.2249, or email info@salmagundigallery.com. Ava & Arden is located at 62 North Main Street, Waynesville.