Sand Hill Artists Collective Marks Anniversary

Sand Hill Artists Collective (SHAC) will exhibit works from more than 30 members as well as Biltmore Lake Artists at the upcoming anniversary event SHAC Celebrates Year One on Saturday, June 12, at Foundation Studios at 27 Foundy Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. A preview party takes place from 5–6 p.m. The show is open to the public from 6–8 p.m. For an invitation to the preview party, sign up to be a member of SHAC as an artist, collector or enthusiast at SandHillArtists.com.

“Anyone from anywhere in the US may sign up for Sand Hill Artists Collective so this brings regional and national attention to artists with few opportunities to show their work due to living in mostly semi-rural areas with few galleries,” says co-founder and administrator Louise Glickman. “Viewers from across the country have expressed a desire to come to Asheville as soon as they can to see and buy members’ work.”

The SHAC blog features three artists monthly along with news and commentary. Those artists make up the 30-plus exhibitors in SHAC Salutes Our Featured Artists: Year One. Works represented include all wet and dry mediums from painting, graphics and street murals to metal, glass, ceramics, collage and wood.

“This is the first time we have held an in-person exhibit of work and the first time our artists and SHAC members will get a chance to meet each other face-to-face,” says Glickman. “Foundation Studio features garage doors with access to the outdoors and masks will be required to ensure a safe environment.”

The second exhibit Art in the Gardens: Biltmore Lake presents interpretive art alongside photographs by Bob Ware inspired by private gardens. This exhibition is presented by Biltmore Lake Artists and Biltmore Lake Garden Club in collaboration with SHAC, which first began in Biltmore Lake and now reaches into nearby Western Buncombe communities.

To create these works, artists were matched with gardens where they will either complete a painting or create sketches and memory aids so that they can build upon the work in their studio. Photographer and SHAC co-founder Ware will document their activities and how they approach their encounters with the gardens. He will also examine the gardens and find his own interpretation of their features to provide some sense of the source material from which the artists are working. The exhibit will show some of these photographs beside the finished pieces.

“The artists who have signed on to the project vary considerably in their materials, techniques and styles, so the aggregate result of many individuals portraying a common subject should be intriguing,” says Ware. “Also, the artists do not all know each other well, nor are all of them well-known to their neighbors and the general audience for this exhibit, so moments of discovery that we hope to see should be delightful.”

Artists from 28715, 28716, 28728, 28806 and 28810 zip codes are invited to apply to be a Featured Artist at SandHillArtists.com. Anyone from anywhere can sign up to participate in SHAC events and receive the monthly blog. Follow SHAC on Facebook at SandHillArtistsCollective and Instagram @Sand_Hill_Artists_Collective.