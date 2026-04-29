Outdoors: WNC Bike Fest Builds Community, Invests in Trails

By Emma Castleberry

On Saturday, May 16, Pisgah Area SORBA (PAS) presents the second annual WNC Bike Fest at Ecusta Brewing Company from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for riders of all skill levels, the festival brings together guided rides, vendors, and opportunities to directly support the trail systems that define Western North Carolina’s outdoor culture.

“The first year of the WNC Bike Fest served as a powerful proof of concept,” says Stacey Wiedrich, director of engagement for PAS. “It showed us that the community was hungry for a space that celebrates both WNC’s world-class terrain and the people who recreate. We discovered that while the trails are the initial draw, it is the shared experiences of friends, families and local businesses that truly define the region’s spirit.”

That insight shaped this year’s event into something more expansive and focused on community as much as the trails themselves. Throughout the day, local businesses and cycling outfitters will play an active role, not just as vendors but as guides and educators on the trails. Participants can join group rides led by local experts, creating opportunities to experience the region’s terrain with firsthand insight. “The success of our inaugural year taught us that attendees aren’t just looking for a place to ride; they are looking for a place to belong,” Wiedrich says.

Proceeds from registrations and vendor participation are directed toward trail maintenance, advocacy and infrastructure. “Every registration, every vendor fee and every dollar raised flows directly back into the trails we ride through Pisgah Area SORBA,” Wiedrich says. “The community’s celebration of the trails directly funds their preservation—a result of tireless advocacy, maintenance and expert design by PAS and community volunteers. By centering the event around PAS’s mission, we are educating riders that a great trail day requires more than just time in the woods on a bike. It requires a dedicated effort to improve access and infrastructure.”

The festival continues into Sunday, May 17, with the Pisgah All Mountain Challenge, a race designed to be different. Rather than prioritizing speed across the entire course, the challenge times only downhill segments, encouraging a more social experience. “Our goal with the Pisgah All Mountain Challenge is to focus less on ‘the podium’ and more on the community and on showcasing the trails while testing riders’ skills,” Wiedrich says. “We wanted to lower the barrier to entry for those who might be intimidated by traditional high-intensity racing, proving that you can challenge yourself on the trails without losing the joy of the ride, with both long- and short-course options.”

Looking ahead, organizers see the event growing into a regional draw while maintaining its core mission. “The vision for the WNC Bike Fest is to become an event that draws cycling and trail enthusiasts from across the Southeast and beyond,” Wiedrich says. “Ultimately, a successful future means the WNC Bike Fest is not just a weekend on the calendar, but a vital engine for regional tourism and how a cycling event can give back more to the land than it takes. ”

Learn more at PisgahAreaSORBA.org/WNCBikeFest.