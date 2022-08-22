Save the Date for Weaverville’s Art in Autumn

On Saturday, September 17, the Weaverville Business Association presents Art in Autumn, a premier fine art and craft show. The event, which showcases the art of 110 juried artists from across the southeast, takes place on Weaverville’s Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local restaurants will be open and regional musicians will play live throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public.

Among the returning artists is Nathan Favors who, last year, won Art in Autumn’s Best of Show Award for his intricate works made from turned burl wood. Favors says that COVID made things difficult for artists who rely on art shows to share their creations with the public. “I am looking forward to meeting my customers and showing what is new in my booth,” he says. “I am working on large-scale pieces to show my customers. I always loved making large bowls; they are very dramatic and people appreciate the skill involved in making such a piece. What I am very excited about are my pieces with my newly developed technique of using large gemstones for inlay. The work is stunning. People ask me if I find the wood with the stones in it, which is exactly the effect I was trying to achieve—as if the stones grew in the wood.”

Carol Eder-Smith also works closely with nature to create her jewelry. “I have been working hard creating pieces that celebrate uniqueness in materials and designs,” she says. “Working with fossils, amazing stones and new techniques that I have been exploring will culminate in many one-of-a-kind pieces.”

Eder-Smith has been making jewelry since her college days, and has participated in Art in Autumn before, but only recently began creating full-time after retiring from a career as an operating room nurse. Like Favors, she looks forward to interacting with customers in person and seeing someone wear a piece of jewelry she has created. “Going from being scared to go to work at the height of the pandemic to actually being able to interact again with customers will be heartwarming,” she says. “Art in Autumn is such a well-run and beautiful show, and a delight in which to participate.”

To learn more, visit ArtinAutumn.com. Find on Facebook at Art in Autumn and on Instagram @weaverville_artinautumn.