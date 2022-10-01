Second Saturday Kicks Off Exciting Autumn in the RAD

These crisp, cool early fall days offer a welcome backdrop to the River Arts District’s Second Saturday on October 8. Artists throw open studio doors to welcome the energy of the season—as well as eager collectors and curious visitors—as they demonstrate, exhibit and hold special events. Some artists have additional happenings planned throughout October and early November.

Artist Jaime Byrd, of Trackside Studios, will hold a champagne reception and party from 4–7 p.m. for the opening of Big, Bold, and Colorful, an art and immersive augmented reality (AR) exhibition combining Byrd’s expressionistic landscape paintings with filmmaking, animation and elaborate sound design. “Not only is this a great opportunity for me to connect with art collectors in person, but I get to experience the joy, awe and often unexpected interpretations of my artwork while showing them my paintings with the AR,” says Byrd. Artivive, a free app for mobile devices, will allow visitors to connect with the artwork in new and different ways.

The ceramic artists of Clayspace Co-op will display new work from recent firings, from 4–7 p.m. on October 8, with several members collaborating on a wood firing. Participating artists include Lindsay Bostic, Laura Cooke, Josh Copus, Will Dickert, Hayley Eckhart, Candice Hensley, Andrew Massey, MAWA Ceramics (Jess Wassil and Mads Vind Ludvigsen), Iain Parrott, Kristin Schoonover and Molly Walter.

Additional Second Saturday events include a fiber demonstration of unique pieces resembling stained glass at Trackside Studios from 1–5 p.m. by Paige Houghton; a demonstration and talk from 12–5:30 p.m. about the ancient art of Ukrainian pysanky eggs at Pink Dog Creative’s Studio A by Andrea Kulish, who continues to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine; and a daylong exhibition by the Lange brothers at Langeart.

On Sunday, October 2, textile artist Valerie Hoh will hold a reception and fashion show celebrating Hoh Couture from 2–5 p.m. at ananda west. The Fashion Show With a Twist begins at 3 p.m. and will feature Hoh’s Sewing as Art Fashion Collections. “I approach sewing as art,” Hoh says, “building up textures with delicate patterned patches, or splashing color on fabrics, along with random stitching.” The results, she adds, are “creations that are unique, elegant and wearable.” The mixed media art and fashion assemblages will be available at ananda west through November 11.

Artists Kim Beller and Elizabeth Porritt Carrington combine new paintings in a dual exhibition titled echoing, which opens Friday, November 4, at 5 p.m. at ArtPlay collaborative arts and creativity studio/gallery. The exhibition runs through December 18. The artists describe echoing as an offer of works of “deep contemplative substance and a tender opening heart of what it is to be alive in the natural world, as women, artists, mothers, community members and spiritual seekers.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists. Mark your calendars for the annual River Arts District Studio Stroll on November 12 and 13.