See Solo Exhibition of Lillian Tew’s Work at Mars Landing Galleries Beginning May 2

Mars Landing Galleries presents Somewhere Between, a solo gallery exhibition of Candler artist Lillian Tew’s work, opening Friday, May 2, with a reception from 5–8 p.m., and running through Sunday, June 1. “Lillian’s paintings touch on the natural world with a sense of play that is so vibrant and appealing,” says Miryam Rojas, gallery director at Mars Landing Galleries. “Her paintings grasp how enveloped we are by the natural world and encourage stepping out of the digital to reconnect with the outside world.”

Tew approaches the creative process for her paintings in a number of unique ways, including collaboration with her children. “For our family, the pieces are capsules of moments spent together delving into expression,” she says. “There is a sense of whimsical effortlessness with no judgment towards a misconstrued line or color.” She believes that everyone is creative when presented with encouragement rather than harsh criticism. “While we spend our time together making art, we are inspired by nature,” she adds. “The content of the imagery in the pieces revolves around the beauty we experience in our everyday lives.”

For materials, Tew often seeks out discarded cardboard and thrifted or mistinted paints—a way of honoring her awareness of climate and what objects in our society are often wasted after first use. “I have never run out,” she says, “because they are everywhere. It is important to keep making art whether it’s from charcoal from the fire pit on a cardboard box or fine oil medium on an archival canvas.”

The exhibition’s title, Somewhere Between, refers to “the physical artifact that we build when we translate our ideas into art,” Tew says, adding that she wants the art she creates on her own and alongside her children to send messages of positivity. “The final step in the whole process of making art is to share it. I am so grateful to have this opportunity to get the artwork out there and spread the joy we can. May these pieces land somewhere between our good intentions and the purpose of making.”

Mars Landing Galleries is located at 37 Library Street, Mars Hill. For more information, call 828.747.7267 or visit MarsLandingGalleries.com.