Stroll Downtown Waynesville During Art After Dark

Downtown Waynesville’s next Art After Dark gallery stroll takes place Friday, August 4, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The event, held the first Friday of each month from May through December, offers a variety of demonstrations, music and refreshments for the public to enjoy while visiting the shops and galleries along Main Street and Depot Street during extended hours.

“Green Hill Gallery has been a part of Art After Dark at each and every event for the last few years,” says the gallery’s owner Joyce Massie. “We love that people surround each other with laughter and love as they enjoy the beauty within Waynesville.”

Green Hill Gallery is filled with handmade pottery, jewelry, art, photography and unique gifts, most of which are locally made. Ruth Bass, a potter from Roxboro, will be on hand to demonstrate how she achieves the whimsical pieces that her customers love. In addition to Ruth’s works, the gallery has new and one-of-a-kind offerings from more than 100 artists. Live music will be performed right outside the gallery door.

At T Pennington Art Gallery, shoppers can help raise money to bring back the city’s Gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains arch by purchasing prints of the historic landmark drawn by Teresa Pennington. The arch was erected in 1933 and came down in 1972 due to disrepair.

Visitors can also observe Pennington as she works on a colored pencil drawing of the Biltmore Estate Conservatory with its famous roses in bloom.

“I will be available to answer questions and my husband will be making pineapple mimosas and serving them with strawberries and brownies,” she says.

Another Art After Dark participant is The Jeweler’s Workbench, a shop that specializes in unique handcrafted jewelry, limited edition watches, kinetic art and artistic gifts and treasures. Axe & Awl Leatherworks is a new participant in the event this year. Its visitors will find a selection of belts, wallets, bags and other durable goods as well as fire service equipment, pet accessories, apparel and gift items.

Long-time participant Twigs & Leaves Gallery offers nature-related art and craft from more than 120 artisans and a rotating schedule of demonstrations, refreshments and entertainment.

Learn more at DowntownWaynesville.com.