Support OpenDoors of Asheville at 12th Annual Art Affair

This year’s Art Affair benefitting OpenDoors of Asheville will take place on Saturday, March 5, at The Venue in downtown Asheville. The theme for this year’s event is “We Rise: Elevate, Educate, Celebrate.” The theme references Maya Angelou’s famous poem, And Still I Rise: “Just like moons and like suns/With the certainty of tides/Just like hopes springing high/Still I’ll rise.”

“In the midst of COVID, we wanted to choose a theme that sparks hope and inspiration,” says Lindsey Grossman, chair for the event. “‘We Rise’ speaks to the resilience and strength of our students as they rise to the challenges associated with multigenerational poverty, eliminating the race-based achievement gap and becoming active, engaged lifelong learners.”

The evening will feature live and mobile auctions of artwork and experiences, award ceremonies for the annual “To & Through” scholarship and Laureate of the Year; an arts presentation by OpenDoors students; a VIP UNC/Duke Watch Party; food and signature drinks from the area’s top chefs and mixologists; and live musical entertainment. “OpenDoors has a long history of partnering with established and emerging local artists for Art Affair,” says Grossman. “We’re blessed to have so many talented people in the community who feel so passionate about our mission.” Artist Alicia Armstrong will be donating a collaborative art piece completed with Jeremy Russell to be included in the auction. “The event is important to me personally as I am aware of kids who fall through the cracks all too often, having children in the public school system myself,” she says.

“OpenDoors sets a precedent on how we can lift up underprivileged youth in our community that are otherwise left behind with a lack of resources needed to thrive.”

Proceeds from the event directly support OpenDoors students moving to and through college by providing increased access to education, enrichment and other thriving resources. “This event was started by local artists and businesses and is still fueled by regional creatives who 100 percent invest in and believe in our kids,” says OpenDoors executive director Jen Ramming. “This is our 12th annual event, and students we met in kindergarten are now sophomores in college. It’s shocking how time flies. Art Affair provides a joyful annual opportunity to come together as we educate, elevate and celebrate local students who strive toward their true potential.”

This event will require proof of vaccination for all attendees. Tickets are $125 general admission, $175 VIP. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit OpenDoorsAsheville.org.