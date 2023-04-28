Support the Appalachian Barn Alliance at Third Annual Gala, Art Show

By Emma Castleberry

The 3rd annual art gala benefiting the Appalachian Barn Alliance (ABA), A Pastoral Palette, will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27. ABA is partnering with The Saints of Paint to celebrate work by 12 regional artists and honor the barns of Western North Carolina’s heritage.

The Saints of Paint is a group of artists that supports regional nonprofits by creating works of art to sell at galas. “The artists of the show, I believe, are deep into their mission to preserve with their creativity,” says painter Mark Henry. “Whoever attends the show will learn what the ABA and its people are all about, to save what is left of our past for the future for all to be aware of where we came from.”

A Pastoral Palette begins on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a ticketed gala featuring food donated by local restaurants like Fig Bistro, HomeGrown and Stackhouse Restaurant; complimentary wine and beer; and the opportunity to meet the artists and get first choice of art for sale. On Saturday, a free event will allow the public to view and purchase art from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events will take place at the Weaverville Community Center at Lake Louise. Ticket sales for the gala and 50 percent of artwork sales on both days benefit the ABA.

Carol Parks will have a watercolor featured in A Pastoral Palette. “In my watercolor paintings I strive to capture a little of the magic in those ephemeral scenes we sometimes find when exploring outdoors,” she says. Parks adds that one of the novelties of this gala is listening to artists discuss how they found the scenes they paint for the event. “There are often unplanned adventures involved, like encountering the farm’s guard dog, turning to find a bear viewing the work in progress, slipping on a stone and landing in a very cold creek,” Parks says.

Cathy Mandeville, a Saints of Paint member who works primarily in oil, grew up on a WNC farm. “Working with ABA is important to me because so many of these barns and landscapes—the remnants of our heritage—are rapidly disappearing and this saddens me,” she says. “So, their cause of preserving the historic importance of these places is near and dear to my heart.”

The Weaverville Community Center is located at 60 Lake Shore Drive, Weaverville. To learn more and buy tickets, call 828.380.9146, email info@appalachianbarns.org or visit AppalachianBarns.org.