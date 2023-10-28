The Art League of Henderson County Presents Holiday Boutique, Exhibition

Throughout November and December, The Art League of Henderson County will host a holiday boutique at its Art Place Gallery, where visitors can find a variety of original art and handmade fine crafts for sale, perfect for gifting. More than 75 local artists have work available at the gallery, including paintings, mixed media, jewelry, pottery, leather, paper craft, fiber, textiles, holiday ornaments and cards.

On Saturday, November 4, from 2–4 p.m., there will be an opening reception at Art Place Gallery for Fire and Wood, an exhibit featuring wood carvings by David Macvaugh and Larry Ricci and glass works by Stephen Hernandez and Pat Stein.

“My focus is to create unique, heirloom pieces that folks will treasure,” says Ricci. “I try to balance form and function, but at times one of those wins out.” Ricci seeks out hardwoods and burls to use as a focal point for his pieces, and complements that with supporting woods to enhance his composition. “I’m expecting to bring a variety of different pieces to the show,” he says. “Though they are different I believe folks with a discerning eye will see the relationships.”

Hernandez is currently experimenting with the chemicals that color glass and manipulating various reactions in his glass work. “It takes patience,” he says. “Multiple firings, many of which last more than 18 hours, usually overnight, and the glass can sometimes be unpredictable—in a good way.”

Macvaugh has selected pieces from his current body of work, which focuses on the vessel. “Vessels have significance for me in that they hold precious cargo,” he says. “That could be grain, rice or wine in the days of old. Or it might be vessels that supply our bodies with fresh supplies of blood and oxygen. A person into whom some quality—such as grace—is infused is my most favored expression of vessel.”

Macvaugh says that showing glass and wood together in this exhibit highlights the commonalities in these materials. “It makes for a perfect juxtaposition between two forms that are both soothing, hard and soft,” he says.

Art Place Gallery is located at 2015 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. For more information, visit ArtLeagueHVL.org.