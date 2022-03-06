The Vagina Monologues at The Orange Peel Benefits Helpmate

The Vagina Monologues, a play written by Eve Ensler and based on interviews with more than 200 women, will be performed by a cast of 18 women at The Orange Peel on Friday, March 18, at 8 p.m. The show is a fundraiser for Helpmate of Asheville, a nonprofit organization addressing intimate partner violence in Buncombe County. All performers are volunteers and Helpmate will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales.

The Vagina Monologues is directed and produced by Allison Taylor, who is the owner of two businesses—WNC Weddings & Events and Skillful Solutions—as well as a captain at North Transylvania Fire Rescue. “This event is intended to raise funds and awareness to combat sexual and domestic violence against women,” she says, “which is important to any community as the statistics show that 1 in 3 women will be physically or sexually assaulted in their lifetime.”

Taylor has presented this production in past years—in fact, her productions have raised more than $36,000 for local women. She says a goal every time she puts on this show is to encourage a more diversely gendered audience. “For men, these are issues that affect their mothers, daughters and wives,” she says. “Most men think it is a show for women, geared towards women. However, the show has some pretty hilarious content, in addition to some of the difficult-to-hear parts. I also like to point out to many men: if they like vaginas, then why not learn more about them?”

The Vagina Monologues contains mature content and this event is recommended for ages 17 and up. Attendees under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For general admission, tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For students, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheOrangePeel.net/event/the-vagina-monologues.