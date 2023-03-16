The Vagina Monologues: Sharing Women’s Stories to Benefit Helpmate

The annual production of The Vagina Monologues will take place on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. at The Orange Peel. All proceeds from the production, which has an entirely volunteer cast, will go to benefit Helpmate, a nonprofit that works to eliminate abuse and fear by providing safety, shelter and support for victims/survivors of intimate partner domestic violence. “The most important thing about the production is that it raises funds and awareness to combat sexual and domestic violence against women,” says show organizer Allison Taylor of WNC Weddings & Events and Skillful Solutions, LLC. “I strongly encourage men to attend, as these are issues that affect their wives, daughters, mothers, sisters and friends.”

Written by Eve Ensler, The Vagina Monologues is a play based on interviews with more than 200 women. “Although the play is a set script that we’re required to follow, I always like to change up some of the performers to lend a new perspective to the monologues each year, and have done so this year as well,” says Taylor, who handles casting, direction and production of the show, as well as contributing onstage. “This production is also important to our community to better educate those that attend on the issues that women face—the good, the bad and the ugly. As we continue to see women’s rights being threatened, such as with the abortion law roll-backs, we must strive to better educate others on the many challenges that women are regularly confronted with. Hopefully through better education, we can work towards maintaining and improving the overall health and wellness of women, and the laws that govern women’s rights and health.”

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Student tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Because of mature material, the production is recommended for ages 17 and up. Anyone age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Orange Peel is located at 101 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Tickets can be purchased from The Orange Peel box office or online at TheOrangePeel.net/event/the-vagina-monologues-2/the-orange-peel/asheville-north-carolina/. To donate to Helpmate, visit HelpmateOnline.org.