Toe River Arts Galleries Host Auction, Exhibits in July

Toe River Arts (TRA) offers new and ongoing exhibitions this month at its Spruce Pine and Burnsville galleries, as well as an online auction of locally made artwork, with proceeds benefiting TRA’s operating costs, promotion of its artists and educational programming for Mitchell and Yancey counties. In addition, applications are being taken until Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m. for the Fall Studio Tour, scheduled as an in-person tour November 12–14.

Through Saturday, July 24, the Spruce Pine Gallery hosts Two Generations: Work by Ken and Galen Sedberry, a dual exhibition of wood-fired pottery created by a father-and-son team who have been working together for five years. The two have shared booth and gallery space for several years, but this will be the first presentation of their work in an exclusive exhibition. Their work, says son Galen, has a shared yet completely divergent aesthetic. The Sedberrys look forward to an event in which visitors can see and touch their pottery. “It has been more than a year since we have been able to have an in-person event like this,” says Galen. “Having online shows has been helpful and we are grateful for them, but pots are meant to be held and turned over in one’s hands. Looking at pots through a computer screen just isn’t the same.”

An MFA graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Ken has been making pottery for more than 40 years, with more than 30 of those years spent in Western North Carolina. During a gap year at Appalachian State University, Galen began assisting in his father’s studio, learning basics such as throwing, glazing and firing. Upon completion of college, he worked for several years in the solar industry until finding his way back to working with clay. He has been a full-time potter since 2016.

Additional exhibitions at the galleries in July include The Wonders of Water, an exhibition of submissions from AMY Regional Library’s photo contest for ages 6–18, through Saturday, July 3, at the Spruce Pine Gallery; Stream of Consciousness: Work by Kat Turczyn, on display Saturday, July 3, through Saturday, July 31, at the Burnsville Gallery; and Fresh Produce: New Work by Penland School of Craft Coordinators opening Saturday, July 10, and running through August 14 in Spruce Pine.

The virtual benefit auction will be held Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11. Find out more about supporting Toe River Arts through the purchase of local handmade work at ToeRiverArts.org/auction.

Toe River Arts staff and artists are thrilled to be offering the Fall Studio Tour in November, after last year’s events were canceled due to the pandemic. “The artists are excited to have visitors back in their studios,” says Kathryn Andree, TRA exhibit manager. “This will give visitors to the studios an opportunity to see what new work has come from a year of isolation.” With the event scheduled for November, art enthusiasts will also have a chance to do some early holiday shopping.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events and exhibitions, visit ToeRiverArts.org. The Spruce Pine Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Burnsville Gallery is located at 102 West Main Street in Burnsville. Hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.