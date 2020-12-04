Toe River Arts Virtual Studio Tour Keeps Holiday Tradition Alive

The Toe River Arts Studio Tour takes place virtually through Sunday, December 27. The tour showcases artists in Mitchell and Yancey counties and features their work, processes and studio spaces.

“Toe River Arts has done a remarkable job of supporting the wide range of artists in our community,” says Penland Gallery and Visitors Center director Kathryn Gremley. “This year, they have stepped up to assist artists whose income depends on studio visitation and holiday sales by organizing this virtual alternative to the traditional in-person tour.”

For the past 28 years, the Studio Tour has been a way for the community and visitors to experience the richness and diversity of the landscape and the visual arts in areas northeast of Asheville. Though the in-person aspects of the event will be missed, the decision to move the tour online in response to COVID-19 will make the studios and artwork accessible from beyond the region.

“This online format not only assures the safety of our artists and visitors but also provides an opportunity to view far more art than would be feasible in person,” says Toe River Arts marketing and communications coordinator Brady Connelly.

Without the time and distance constraints of an in-person tour, visitors may see each of the 64 participating artists and craftspeople, regardless of location. The extended length of the event, which typically takes place for a weekend, allows visitors to check back with their favorite artists for more inventory as the holiday season approaches.

Many participating artists and craftspeople will offer an abundance of fresh inventory due to the additional studio time gained during months of shutdowns and social distancing. Woodworker Buzz Coren will offer a new line of miniature bowls in addition to his multilayered wood jewelry. “The miniature bowls were a line I planned to introduce two or three years from now,” says Coren. “But the lack of jewelry orders from galleries opened up the time to develop and produce many new designs, and the virtual tour is an ideal place to present them to the public.”

Some participants will conduct online demonstrations and other interactive sessions. Glass artist Dori Settles will host one-on-one Zoom studio visits as well as partial demonstrations of her casting method. “As a new member of the community, I am looking forward to meeting and getting to know the Toe River Arts Community, and I hope they will be excited to meet me,” she says.

View the list of participating artists and their profiles at ToeRiverArts.org and connect and engage with artists via their websites and social media accounts. For more information, call 828.765.0524 or email info@toeriverarts.org.