Tour Beaverdam Artist Studios October 28 & 29

The Beaverdam Studio Tour will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17 locations throughout Beaverdam Valley. The tour will feature 26 artists in a variety of media, including ceramics, painting, jewelry, sculpture, book art, textiles, photography, glass and mixed media.

Members of the Street Creature Puppet Collective will be participating in the Beaverdam Studio Tour, showing materials and techniques that are used in puppetry performances and lantern parades, such as fabric, papier-mâché and lights. “Our motto is ‘Create things you wish existed,’” says Gail Snowdon, who helped found the collective 10 years ago. “We often collaborate when we make puppet magic. As a not-for-profit group of volunteers, we use recycled materials as much as possible.”

Judy Ott will be showing her dyed and felted scarves and felted artwork alongside the work of glass artist Joe Nielander and ceramic artist Robert Milnes at Milnes’ home in Beaverdam Valley. Ott’s one-of-a-kind, wearable artworks are inspired by a deep understanding of color and an appreciation for pattern and design. “A piece of silk is my ‘canvas’ to create anything I can imagine,” she says. “I love dyeing interesting color combinations along with new and different designs felted onto the silk. My work is always evolving so it is fun to see some of the same visitors year after year, sharing the joy seeing my newest work, and sharing my process and the materials used to create my artwork.”

All studios are off Beaverdam Road, reached from Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville. For more information, including a map and brochure, visit BeaverdamStudioTour.com.