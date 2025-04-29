Trackside Studios Celebrates Ten Years

By Julie Ann Bell

A decade ago, three friends who shared space at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District wanted to expand into additional studio spaces in the building. Lynn Stanley, Julie Ann Bell and Michael Allen Campbell incorporated in May 2015 to create Trackside Studios. The business is managed today by Campbell and Bell.

A two-day celebration and market for the 10th Anniversary will be held Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The celebration is also part of the River Arts District’s RAD Renaissance.

We’re also celebrating 10 years of abiding friendships. From the onset, our goal was to create open spaces where artists could meet, learn from one another and have fun together. Our founding value was to be a space that welcomes artists with a range of artistic backgrounds, approaches, mediums and subject matter to share with one another and our visitors. That has not changed over the years even as we’ve gone through growth spurts.

We first expanded into three additional spaces, growing to a dozen artists, eight of whom are still at Trackside Studios. In 2018, spaces were reconfigured to create more affordable options after a major property tax increase. Those changes expanded our collective to about 30 artists.

In August 2023, the Hellman family purchased the building and a series of repairs and renovations began, including expanding upstairs, removing walls between rooms and repurposing a utility room as an arts classroom. These expansions created working studio and gallery spaces for 60 artists.

We celebrated with a grand re-opening on March 29, 2024. Then, on September 27, the first floor was flooded to 6 feet, destroying original art of 40 artists and classroom and business supplies. (For those interested in our journey of rebuilding after the flood, our website includes blogs and a link to a video.)

Since rebuilding, our community has expanded with new and returning artists, our walls are filled with art, our learning center is bustling with classes and our hearts are filled with joy to be together again. Raphaella Vaisseau is one artist who joined us after the flood destroyed her life’s work. In the book Stronger Than the Storm: Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina featured in our May issue, she relates several heartbreaking losses including community and space to share her heart through artistic expression. In working through grief, she created Heart of an Artist, which radiates light and hope. We are honored to be a new art home for her and other artists who joined our “Trackside Family” after the hurricane.

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the connections, resilience and friendships that are the heart of Trackside Studios.

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, Asheville. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and by appointment. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com.