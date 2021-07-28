Tryon Painters and Sculptors Hosts New Exhibits,Workshops

Tryon Painters and Sculptors (TPS), a membership-based, non-profit visual arts organization, presents Fall Harvest, an exhibit opening Saturday, August 14, at the TPS gallery at 78 North Trade Street, in Tryon. An opening reception takes place from 5–7 p.m. The show features work from members Emily Brock, Diann Mann, Charlotte Brass and Gary Huntoon as well as guest artists Carol Beth Icard, Keith Spencer and Maggie and Freeman Jones.

“This show is shaping up to be one with very diverse mediums,” says TPS president Nancy Holland. “We have two-dimensional and three-dimensional works in a variety of styles and subject matter.”

TPS hosts six shows per year, as well as numerous classes and workshops for members and community residents. Upcoming classes include clay face and mask-making; making handmade paper; mixed media and collage; and oil painting. In addition to Fall Harvest, remaining shows for 2021 take place October 9 through November 20 and November 27 through December 22. They are members-only exhibits, for which each participant is encouraged to bring a maximum of two pieces of two-dimensional or three-dimensional art.

“These shows are exciting and allow our members to show and sell their art,” says Holland. “The last show included work from 63 artists, with 123 pieces hung.”

TPS was founded in 1968 when local artists realized the need to band together and support one another as well as offer artistic resources to the community. The organization now has 200 members and serves WNC and upstate SC. The Trade Street home of TPS includes a spacious gallery and gift shop as well as classroom space and a clay studio.

Learn more at TryonPaintersandSculptors.com.