Visit RAD In-person or Online for Second Saturday August 8

River Arts District (RAD) artists will hold Second Saturday events—both virtual and in-person—on August 8. Checking out the River Arts District Artists (RADA) website ahead of time may provide more details about planned events and can also serve at any time as a virtual tour for what the more than 200 artists in the district offer.

Riverview Station events include a new exhibit, Going Bananas, at 310 ART from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; artists at work at Asheville Print Studio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and a painting demo by Peter Roux at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art from 3–4 p.m. 310 ART boasts a newly revamped gallery featuring the work of 15 artists.

Information will be available about the gallery’s new virtual classroom and online e-books and videos. Asheville Print Studio artists will also be working in a newly renovated space and demonstrating greener and safer practices as they create. Roux’s painting demonstration at Sky + Ground will be livestreamed on Instagram @peterrouxart and the artwork created will be available for sale through #ArtistSupportPledge.

At NorthLight Studios, Nadine Charlsen’s live watercolor demo from 1–2 p.m. will be available for viewing on Facebook and Instagram @nadinepaints. Charlsen’s fine watercolor paintings depict her love of the industry and history of trains.

Artist Ken Vallario will curate an Asheville Masters Exhibition in the Front Gallery of Phil Mechanic Studios from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Many RAD artists are still participating in the Artist Support Pledge initiative as a way of replacing lost income during this time. Small works for sale for under $200 are available in a range of mediums. To view available artwork, search #ArtistSupportPledgeRAD on Facebook or Instagram. Information may also be found about program participants on RADA’s website.

To learn more about River Arts District Artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Due to coronavirus concerns, trolley service will not be provided on Second Saturday; however, free parking is available throughout the district and walkability is increasing with the greenway expansion under way.