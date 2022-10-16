Visit the Weaverville Art Safari November 5-6

The Fall 2022 Weaverville Art Safari will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. During tour hours, an info booth will be set up on Main Street in downtown Weaverville with safari brochures. This free, juried studio tour will feature 76 participating artists in a diversity of media, including ceramics, glass, photography, sculpture, jewelry, furniture, painting, drawing, fiber art, mixed media and wood art.

John Ransmeier of John Ransmeier Pottery has been participating since the original Art Safari, when he helped make safari-themed signs with hippos and giraffes. “There is so much great work being made in this area,” he says. “I pretty much hide away in my studio most of the time, so it’s good to open up and have visitors.” During the Safari, Ransmeier will also be displaying two large clay sculptures he made last year in collaboration with six other artists at his studio.

Cynthia Cutting will be participating in the Art Safari for the first time this year, as she moved to Weaverville just over a year ago. “I am looking forward to meeting neighbors and art lovers, as well as sharing my eco-art-based artist practice,” she says. Cutting began as a painter, and her work has since evolved to encompass two and three dimensions and incorporate natural and repurposed materials and photography. “My studio features my online teaching area; a variety of artworks made from paint, repurposed materials and natural materials; as well as nature journals for kids.”

Photographer Bill Green is also new to the Safari, and will be showing along with his wife Kat, who is a painter. “We always try to create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere when we host open studio visits,” he says. “Generally, this includes some live demonstrations of our work, refreshments and music. Open studio tours like the Art Safari always seem to help support both art in general and artists wherever they happen to take place. It also helps reinforce the rich heritage of both fine art and craft that WNC is known for.”

For more information, including a detailed map and tour brochure, visit WeavervilleArtSafari.com. You can also find the tour on Instagram, @weavervilleartsafari, and Facebook, Weaverville Art Safari.