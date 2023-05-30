Visit Toe River Valley June 2–4 for Annual Studio Tour

The annual Toe River Arts Studio Tour will be held Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, throughout Mitchell and Yancey counties. More than a quarter century old, the free, self-guided tour encompasses 88 studios and 10 galleries, with a variety of artists including glassblowers, jewelers, printmakers, potters, fiber artists, ironworkers, painters, sculptors and woodworkers. A Meet-the-Artists reception will be held June 2 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Kokol Gallery in Spruce Pine during the Studio Tour Exhibition. The exhibition, which opened May 13 and runs through June 4, features more than 150 works from artists participating in the Tour. A visit to the gallery offers a chance to see artists’ work and plan specific routes for the Studio Tour accordingly.

“Every year is unique,” says Kathryn Andree, exhibits coordinator for the non-profit Toe River Arts. “The artists change and the work evolves. I’m always excited when the boxes arrive—to see a new artist’s work or the evolution of a more seasoned artist.”

The art-immersive experience gives attendees a chance to visit studios as unique as the artists themselves and to talk with artists about their stories and processes. The route meanders along the Toe River, traversing the lovely countryside situated between Roan Mountain and Mt. Mitchell. Information is available for lodging, eateries and other events happening during the weekend.

Ceramic artist Bridget Fox, of Mudventions Studio & Gallery in Burnsville, has participated in the Tour now for 11 years and finds that engaging with visitors during events such as this one keeps her “creative fire” fed. “I especially enjoy sharing my unique porcelain light sculptures called Ceramadelics,” she says. “I’ll have some new porcelain pendant lights that will be making their debut on the Tour. It’s nice to shine some light into people’s lives.”

Spruce Pine artist Larry Brown uses elements of nature to create one-of-a-kind lamps and, more recently, tables. “When I moved to the mountains, I was looking to find a niche in functional art that I hadn’t seen,” Brown says. “I observed that there just isn’t much out there in interesting floor lamps.” With a long-time love of nature that shows in his work, Brown says the Tour provides him with the opportunity to show off his creations and greet visitors in his own habitat. “I have forest around me and a creek running right by my studio with the sound of water while I work,” he says, adding, “The Toe River Arts Tour is a chance to connect to a more regional community with lots of other talented artists.”

To learn more, visit ToeRiverArts.org or call 828.765.0520. Printed guides to the tour are available. Kokol Gallery is located at 269 Oak Avenue, Spruce Pine. Gallery hours during the tour are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.