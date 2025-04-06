Waynesville’s New Salmagundi Gallery Showcases Aggregate Series of Drawings by Artist Jon Jicha

Waynesville’s newest gallery, Salmagundi Gallery, announces the addition of work by acclaimed artist Jon Jicha. A professor emeritus at the School of Art and Design at Western Carolina University, Jicha’s artistic and academic careers include the genres of painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and sculpture. His Aggregate series at Salmagundi is part of Drawings on Drawing, an exhibition developed several years ago.

“Lines in space, much like written or typographic language, exist as a result of their spatial reference,” Jicha says. “I’ve always been attracted to this elemental and contextual relationship in the environment. The Aggregate series of drawings explores the synthesis of architecture, drawing and vernacular imagery.”

Jicha’s career in art has included installations and exhibitions as well as publication in such notable magazines as Metropolis, Art Direction and National Geographic. “During my formative career, I became very interested in typography, working first as a graphic designer, followed by college teaching,” Jicha says. “I viewed Modern and Postmodernist expressions of words, images and structures as cultural architecture.”

The Asheville Art Museum recently acquired a large-scale collection of Jicha’s photographs. In addition, his work is part of permanent collections at the Library of Congress, in Washington, DC; at the Coburg Museum in Bavaria, Germany; and at the South Carolina State Arts Commission Collection.

“Jicha’s pastel line drawings feature repetitive, expressive strokes that seem to exist within a confined architectural framework,” says Jerry Jackson, owner of Salmagundi Gallery. “The irregularity of the pastel lines, combined with negative space, creates rhythmic vibrations. The interplay of texture and composition offers a visually engaging experience that invites viewers to explore the relationship between structure and spontaneity. Showcasing Jon’s work at the Salmagundi Gallery enhances the visibility of many talented artists in Haywood County.”

Salmagundi Gallery is located at 136 North Main Street, in downtown Waynesville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at SalmagundiGallery.com.