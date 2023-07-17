WNC Crafts 2023: Considering Craft

What’s in a word? Centuries of history and many shades of meanings, it turns out. Take the word craft, for instance, which can be used as a noun or a verb. Research a bit and you’ll find that it comes from the Middle English word for “strength” or “skill,” derived from the Old English word craeft which comes from Old High German kraft, for “strength,” and meaning “skill in planning, making and executing.”

Or go back to Ancient Greece if you want and delve into the word techne, which comes from the Greek word for “art.” And techne was not necessarily a good thing depending on which philosopher you followed. For some, including Plato, artistic creations such as paintings and sculptures were thought to be “unvirtuous” because they were only representations of reality and true beauty. Aristotle, on the other hand, thought that creation was imitation, yes, but also a way of completing nature.

Wherever you stand, there are plenty of opportunities to weigh in, given the rich abundance of craft being made in Western North Carolina. From its earliest days right up until today, this region has sparked creativity and ingenuity, one reason we like to devote two issues each year to showcasing some of that amazing work.

In this month’s issue, Mica artists weigh in on their ideas of what craft means, with one artist pondering the age-old distinction, if there is one, between craft and art. Asheville’s non-profit Center for Craft has stood as a supportive space for innovators for 27 years. Its website includes a section titled “What is Craft?” There, I find these poignant words: “It contributes to the economic and social wellbeing of communities, connects us to our cultural histories and is integral to building a sustainable future.” We also visit with some individual makers: basket weaver Heather Seaman and the Metzger family, who create fine woodcraft.

For the chance to experience a variety of crafts and craftspeople, don’t forget the shows: Front Street Arts & Crafts Show, the Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair and the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands—all worthy destinations for showcasing the best of what WNC creates with strength, skill, knowledge and creativity.

To keep up with Western North Carolina makers and upcoming events, visit BlueRidgeHeritage.com. For more about the history of crafts in WNC, from earliest times to the present, visit WCU.edu and put “craft” in the search bar.