WNC Crafts 2023: Visit Waynesville for Church Street Art, Craft Show October 13

The Church Street Art and Craft Show will celebrate its 40th year on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Waynesville’s Main Street. The juried show features more than 120 vendors, including professional artists and crafters from five states. There will also be live music at the event, with the main stage presenting the Darren Nicholson Band. There will also be music by the Marc Pruett Band, who performed at the first Church Street Art and Craft Show 40 years ago. “They were a mainstay in the show for the first six or seven years,” says show coordinator Teresa Pennington. “They disbanded and we have had various musicians since then, and now Marc Pruett is returning for our 40th anniversary. It is such an honor to have him performing for us again.”

This will be the first Church Street Art and Craft Show for sculptor Mike Walsh of Works of Walsh. Walsh uses the multi-step lost-wax casting method. “The average person doesn’t realize how many steps go into creating a piece,” he says. “I’m looking forward to presenting my work in Waynesville. From other artists, I understand the attendees appreciate fine art and high-quality work.”

Jan Collier of Happy Toad Pottery is a ceramic artist who draws inspiration from the complex patterns in the natural world. “By hand-brushing my glazes, I can create visually stunning pottery that is both functional and beautiful,” she says. “I always say, ‘You can’t improve on nature.’”

This will also be Collier’s first time participating in the Church Street Art and Craft Show. “Meeting and sharing my work with more of the local art community is what drew me to this event,” Collier says. “Much of the creative process of ceramics is a solitary endeavor, so meeting the people who enjoy and appreciate art fuels my creative spirit. In this technological age, I can certainly sell mugs online, but without human connection, life is much less meaningful.”

Learn more at DowntownWaynesville.com.