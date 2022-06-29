WNC Crafts: Brevard Hosts 48th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase

By Natasha Anderson

The streets of downtown Brevard will come to life with art on Monday, July 4, as Transylvania Community Arts Council (TC Arts) celebrates its 48th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase in conjunction with Heart of Brevard’s Independence Day Community Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza, and Transylvania Region AACA Classic Car Show. The combined events will feature music, arts, crafts, food and activities, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase is an exceptional event for our participating artists and crafters and for those attending,” says TC Arts executive director Kathy King. “Because the Showcase is combined with the Independence Day festivities and the annual car show, we have quite a diverse gathering.”

The Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase began in the early 1970s when TC Arts was known as Transylvania Festival of the Arts and has continued since that time. The Showcase was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and TC Arts is excited to bring this annual event back to Brevard. This year’s Showcase is also sponsored by the Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority.

The 48th annual Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase will feature artists from North and South Carolina who have been juried into the show based on their high-quality original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, fiber, wood, metal, painting, photography and mixed media. Artists will be located on West Main Street between Broad and Caldwell streets, from OP Taylor’s and Number 7 Arts to Mantiques.

“We have some exceptional artists, including watercolorist Pat Dunham, and also a number of new vendors, including Bonitos Hats, which will give attendees a wide variety of arts and crafts to enjoy and an opportunity to perhaps find something that’s perfect for their home or themselves,” says TC Arts board president Cindy Rehm.

On the evening of July 4, TC Arts’ 16th Annual Duck Race will begin at 6 p.m. at King’s Creek on the Brevard College campus. Prior to the start of the race, TC Arts will sell ducks at the Fine Arts Showcase. Sponsor a duck for $5 and cheer for it as the ducks race down King’s Creek. Prizes include $250 cash (1st place); gift certificates from various Brevard businesses including Number 7 Arts, Blue Ridge Bakery, Local Color, Penny Lane Exchange, Corky’s Dawg House, Pisgah

Forest Gem Mine, Kilwins Brevard and Highland Books; and $20 cash for the last-place duck.

For more information about the Fine Arts and Crafts Showcase or the Duck Race, call the TC Arts Council at 828.884.2787 or visit TCArts.org. For more information about the Independence Day Community Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza, contact Heart of Brevard at BrevardNC.org.