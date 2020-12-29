Wortham Center Opens 2021 with Shana Tucker and American Spiritual Ensemble

The Wortham Center kicks off 2021 with two January concerts. First, cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker performs Thursday, January 14, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. A limited capacity in-person performance will take place if health and safety guidelines allow. If not, the concert will be held virtually.

Tucker’s music is a unique blend of sounds the singer calls ChamberSoul. She is known for captivating audiences with her lyrical storytelling, weaving melodies together from a mix of classical, jazz, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B music. Tucker’s internationally renowned style is often described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman, with a complexity reminiscent of Bill Withers.

“My dad tells me I will never know a stranger,” says Tucker. “I think it’s important to see people and acknowledge that we are all here, together. Nine times out of ten, we have all experienced some form of what I’m talking or singing about.”

On Tuesday, January 19, at 7 p.m., American Spiritual Ensemble, a critically acclaimed group comprising more than a dozen classical singers, takes place virtually. With a mission to keep the American Negro spiritual alive, the group’s live performances combine the singers’ talents with an accompanist and an African drummer, and range from spirituals to jazz, dance and Broadway numbers. Each of the group’s vocalists is an accomplished soloist, performing with the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala and New York City Opera.

“We are preparing a very exciting program including a mixture of spirituals, spoken narratives from slave interviews, dance and art,” says the ensemble’s founder and conductor Dr. Everett McCorvey. “I think the audience will enjoy hearing the narratives and seeing how these powerful spirituals were born.”

For more information, ticket pricing and purchasing, and updates on performance details, visit WorthamArts.org or call the Wortham Center box office at 828.257.4530.