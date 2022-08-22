Wortham Center Presents 2022/23 Student Series

Wortham Center sets the stage for learning with its upcoming Student Series, a season full of opportunities for classrooms, homeschool groups and families to enjoy a matinee in one of the Center’s three theaters. The Student Series stimulates creativity with curriculum-related productions for K-12 audiences performed by nationally touring artists.

“Theatrical experiences are always life-enhancing and often life-changing,” says Wortham Center education and engagement director Anna Kimmell. “Sadly, the pandemic prevented many young people from experiencing the power of live performances these last two years. As we embark on our 2022-23 Student Series, we at the Wortham are more invigorated than ever to increase access to the arts so students in WNC can connect, learn, grow and heal.”

The season opens Friday, September 23, with Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s diverse performance ranging from ballet in toe shoes to street dance, and exploring the intersections of classical and contemporary music. The show is recommended for grades 5–12. Other acts include TheaterWorksUSA’s Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure for PreK–grade 3, Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School for grades K–4 and The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System for grades K–5; The Peking Acrobats for grades PreK–12; Julie Fowlis: “Playing the Skyline and Spell Songs” for grades 6–12; ALICE presented by MOMIX for grades 3–12; Aquila Theatre in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar for grades 6–12; and the Asheville-based company Stewart/Owen Dance for grades 4–12.

“Each season, we book a wide variety of acts of the highest caliber that are curriculum-related, mind-expanding and wildly entertaining,” says Kimmell. “From modern theatrical adaptations of classic literature to music and dance performances celebrating art and culture from across the globe, each production elevates classroom learning, increases empathy and ignites the imaginations of young people.”

Wortham Center’s Youth Education Scholarship Fund provides need-based scholarships to cover the cost of admission for students and schools.

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.