16th White Squirrel Festival

The town of Brevard will host the 16th annual White Squirrel Festival on Memorial Day Weekend. The celebration of the locally famous white squirrels will begin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, craft beer, kids’ activities and rides. “The White Squirrel Festival is important to Brevard and Transylvania County because it showcases our area and our people,” says Nancy Coleman, promotions coordinator for Heart of Brevard. “It’s a real chance to see what our area has to offer.”

The festival is funded by Heart of Brevard, the City of Brevard, Transylvania County Tourism and a number of other partners and sponsors. No admission is charged for any of the concerts. “White Squirrel Festival has become known as one of the best music festivals in Western North Carolina,” says Coleman. “In its sixteenth year, it continues to attract people from all over the globe with a lineup of local, regional and national original artists.” This year, the lineup features the Travers Brothership on Friday night; Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds on Saturday night along with Clint Roberts, Lovers Leap, Unspoken Tradition and Zoe & Cloyd; and the Chatham Rabbits and Jamie Laval on Sunday.

In addition to the live music schedule, the weekend will include the White Squirrel Photo Contest, the White Squirrel 5k, the Transylvania Farmers Market and the Memorial Day Parade, organized by the American Legion and VFW. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will be followed by the Presentation of the Wreath ceremony at the Brevard courthouse. For more information and an updated schedule, visit WhiteSquirrelFestival.com.