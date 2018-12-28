Our January issue contains one of two wedding guides we produce each year as a section of the magazine and as a separate publication available at the many wedding shows and expos in the region. Included in the guide are articles on venues, fashion, jewelry, services, food, and gifts. Think of our 2019 Winter Wedding Guide as a small wedding expo on paper. Gathered on these pages are some of the talented, creative professionals in WNC with the ideas and experience needed to help you pull off the joyous moment before the ‘happily ever after’.
