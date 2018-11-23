23rd Annual Montford Tour of Homes

One of Asheville’s oldest neighborhoods, Montford, will host its 23rd annual Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 8, from 1–5 p.m. The tour will include 10 homes, with many historic stops featuring 19th- and 20th-century architectural styles as well as more contemporary homes, like that of Patricia Hart. “I was thrilled to be asked to be one of the contemporary homes on the tour this year, as I so clearly remember the impact the tour had on me,” says Hart, who attended her first Montford Tour of Homes in 2015. She and her husband bought a lot in Montford and constructed a new home that they moved into in February of this year. “I think people will enjoy seeing how new construction can fit seamlessly into an older neighborhood and how different styles of homes can share the block,” she says.

Tickets for the self-guided tour cost $25 and include a Keepsake Booklet with a map of home locations. Proceeds go to support Montford area improvements and activities. These include youth activities at the Montford Recreation Center, support for the Montford Music and Arts Festival and beautification projects throughout the neighborhood. “The Tour of Homes is a love letter to this old and majestic neighborhood,” says Hart.

Reserve tickets online through Friday, December 7, at MontfordTour.com or in person at the Asheville Shop at the Asheville Visitors Center (cash or check only), located at 36 Montford Avenue.