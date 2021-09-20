A Taste of the Vineyard Benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

The annual A Taste of the Vineyard fundraiser to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Henderson County (BBBS) returns this year to Point Lookout Vineyards on Thursday, October 7, at 6 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for community members to join together to enjoy spectacular views and live music, sample wines and tapas-style treats and participate in a silent auction. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction purchases benefit Henderson County mentor programs.

“All children deserve a mentor, confidant and cheerleader, and BBBS ensures that is a possibility,” says BBBS event coordinator Katie Dirrig.

The evening includes one complimentary glass of wine, as well as complimentary foods from Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Imladris Farm, Underground Baking Co., Honeybee Bliss, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Lyda Farms and Jimmy Nix & Sons Apple House. The Blake Ellege Band will perform popular hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s to dance to or enjoy while bidding on vacation packages, handmade arts and crafts, gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, and other silent auction items. The night ends with the presentation of the Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year awards.

Currently, BBBS offers both community-based and school-based mentorship to more than 40 children in Henderson County. The school-based program allows mentors to visit youth at school to help with academics and guide the youth through navigating social skills with peers. In the community-based program, the mentor and child engage in community outings twice per month, allowing the child to explore interests, work on social skills and emotional regulation and have one-on-one contact with someone dedicated to helping them meet their potential. Over the next year, the organization aims to double the number of children in the program.

“There is a great need nationwide for Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” says Big Brother of more than 12 years and BBBS advisory council chair Joseph Sherman. “I find it gratifying to share my life experiences with my little brother, and hope that I pass along teaching moments that he might not otherwise experience.”

Point Lookout Vineyards is located at 408 Appleola Road, Hendersonville. Tickets to A Taste of the Vineyard are $60 general admission, $40 for young professionals, Big Brothers and Big Sisters. To purchase, visit BBBSWNC.org/TOTV2021. For first dibs on auction items, visit BiddingOwl.com/TOTV2021.