The Grapevine: Need a Wine to Pair with Barbecue?

By Gina Trippi

You might think this is a no-brainer, but there is actually some science, some wine pairing knowledge and some lived experience involved in choosing wine to pair with barbecue. Owner of Metro Wines John Kerr says, depending on the ingredients of your sauce, you want a bold wine that will stand up to strong flavors but will not overpower the sauce.

Worldwide, the methods of barbecue—though the spelling of the word may differ—all involve fire and smoke. After some research, Metro Wines is prepared to say that, while there are other wines that work, it is hard to beat J. Dusi Model M for a barbecue. Kerr says the preferred pairing for barbecue, because of the bold, fruity style that can dance with a tangy sauce, is generally Zinfandel or Zinfandel blends.

J Dusi Model M is a Bordeaux-style blend of Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. This traditional blend is combined, as Dusi says, from a new wine perspective. And the name, Model M, reflects the philosophy of a sturdy constant that changes with the times. The Model M was the first tractor purchased when the business of wine demanded advanced tools to facilitate growth. The Model M blend helped the Dusi family to forge on in the wine business and to continue to push into the future.

This wine is rosewood in color, with tobacco and cherry on the nose and black cherry and dark plum leading to a cedar structure on the palate. That said, Model M makes a slightly different partner. “While the wine has the same rich, fruity palate, Zinfandel is part of the mix rather than the solo star,” says Kerr. “But it is the tannic grip on the finish that cleanses the palate, making this wine ideal for barbecue.”

J Dusi is owned by Janell Dusi who is also the head winemaker. Born and raised on the Dusi vineyard, Janell’s grandfather, Dante, taught her the Old-World Italian style of winemaking. “This more traditional style of winemaking makes for a blend of bold grapes that equals flavor, but does not dominate,” says Kerr.

The sustainable farming practices that Janell’s grandparents established during the 1920s in their Paso Robles vineyard are still the standard today. Janell is, literally, a hands-on winemaker: from driving the tractor to picking the grapes and fermenting the juice from bins to barrels to bottles. “Winemaking is part science, part art, but mostly passion,” says Janell. All facts considered, Kerr says with confidence that Model M, one of our top 10 best sellers in 2025, is one of the “best bargains at Metro Wines.”

Since The Laurel of Asheville spotlights pets in May, know that J Dusi Wines raises funds to support Woods Humane Society, donating 10 percent of purchases to care for homeless animals during the Wine 4 Paws event.

And, you can meet Janell Dusi on Saturday, June 20, at Quench!. For reservations, watch for the posting at QuenchAVL.com.

Gina Trippi is the co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.