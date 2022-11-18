At Home: Beverly-Hanks Joins Allen Tate Realtors

By Emma Castleberry

Beverly-Hanks Realtors, a homegrown WNC brokerage and the market leader in this region, has merged with Allen Tate Realtors, the leading real estate company in the Carolinas. This merger, facilitated by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, expands opportunity and access not only for the clients of these companies but also for the real estate agents employed by them. Agents with the company now have access to comprehensive health care benefits as well as financial planning, which is extremely rare in the industry. “This partnership allows Beverly-Hanks to continue to evolve in the marketplace, while staying focused on our clients and core values,” says Neal Hanks, president and principal owner of Beverly-Hanks. “The real estate landscape is shifting. Digital automation and Wall Street influences are removing the human touch from the home buying and selling process. For us, personal service and deep local knowledge are who we are. Buying or selling a home is not a one-size-fits-all process, it is a major life milestone tied to a very significant personal investment. Our clients and community benefit from personalized service enhanced by the latest innovations in real estate technology.”

Beverly-Hanks is a longstanding community institution, founded in 1976 with the merger of Beverly Realty and W. Neal Hanks & Associates. In merging with Allen Tate, the company is now part of a network of more than 2,100 realtors and 70 local offices spanning the Asheville/Mountain regions of North Carolina, the Upstate of South Carolina, Highlands/Cashiers, High Country, Charlotte, Triad and the Research Triangle area. “Joining a family of the nation’s top independent real estate brokers has made us even stronger,” says Hanks. “We’re local, we’re regional and we’re global. And, we get to pass the greater connectivity and increased benefits along to our clients and family of agents.”

Allen Tate expanded into Boone and Blowing Rock in 2019 and then Highlands and Cashiers in 2021, and this merger completes their Western North Carolina coverage. “This merger is important for our company to grow as the number one independent real estate company in the Carolinas and to serve all of the major markets,” says Pat Riley, president and CEO of Allen Tate Companies. “We now cover the entire NC mountain footprint.”

Together, the businesses have put more than $25 million in charitable donations toward supporting public education, local food banks, housing initiatives, arts and culture and family health in the region. “Making life better for our neighbors in WNC is at the heart of what we do, and it always has been,” says Hanks. “By linking arms with Allen Tate and Howard Hanna, we are part of a collective of like-minded companies who support quality of life in the communities we call home. This merger will allow us to deepen those ties and continue our legacy of charitable donation and service here in our Blue Ridge Mountain home.”

For more information, visit Beverly-Hanks.com.